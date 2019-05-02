Authorities in Shenyang, Liaoning province, have given South Korea’s Lotte Group permission to complete a US$2.6 billion retail and leisure development. Photo: AFP
China ends sanctions on Lotte two years after South Korean retailer cedes land to US missile defences
- Shenyang grants Lotte permission to complete US$2.6 billion leisure development
- Company angered Beijing by agreeing to give land to US military for missiles
Topic | South Korea
Authorities in Shenyang, Liaoning province, have given South Korea’s Lotte Group permission to complete a US$2.6 billion retail and leisure development. Photo: AFP