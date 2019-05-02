Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China's President Xi Jinping and his Nepali counterpart Bidhya Devi Bhandar at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during the Belt and Road Forum gathering. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China and Nepal sign off on ports deal to ease Kathmandu’s dependence on India for trade

  • Nepal must wait until infrastructure is improved to begin trade through China
  • Kathmandu turned to Beijing after 2015 Indian blockade led to economic crisis
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 9:30pm, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:40pm, 2 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's President Xi Jinping and his Nepali counterpart Bidhya Devi Bhandar at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing during the Belt and Road Forum gathering. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.