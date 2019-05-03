US President Donald Trump views the plans for Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant with the firm’s boss Terry Guo last year. Photo: AP
Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant to go ahead as planned, says Terry Guo after meeting governor Tony Evers
- Taiwanese billionaire says plans will go ahead after meeting state’s governor, who appeared to backtrack on earlier criticisms of plans
- Critics question whether plant will really deliver the promised 13,000 jobs
Taiwan’s richest man Terry Gou has caused a storm after dismissing his wife’s concerns about his presidential bid with a sexist remark. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn tycoon’s bid for Taiwan presidency hits feminist storm
- Terry Gou reveals his wife has left him over his move into politics
- Dismisses her opposition with sexist remark
