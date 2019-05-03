Channels

US President Donald Trump views the plans for Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant with the firm’s boss Terry Guo last year. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Foxconn’s Wisconsin plant to go ahead as planned, says Terry Guo after meeting governor Tony Evers

  • Taiwanese billionaire says plans will go ahead after meeting state’s governor, who appeared to backtrack on earlier criticisms of plans
  • Critics question whether plant will really deliver the promised 13,000 jobs
Topic |   Foxconn
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 4:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 4:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Taiwan’s richest man Terry Gou has caused a storm after dismissing his wife’s concerns about his presidential bid with a sexist remark. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Foxconn tycoon’s bid for Taiwan presidency hits feminist storm

  • Terry Gou reveals his wife has left him over his move into politics
  • Dismisses her opposition with sexist remark
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:13pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:54pm, 26 Apr, 2019

