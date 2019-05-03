Channels

Intel, the world’s second-largest chip maker, generates nearly a quarter of its revenue from China. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US chip makers cautiously look past tariff woes amid lingering soft demand

  • Major US chip companies have moved on from trade war worries that had weighed heavily on business last year
  • Soft orders seen continuing as China works through a glut of supply stretching back to last year
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 11:05pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 11:06pm, 3 May, 2019

US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing this week. Photos: EPA
China Economy

China tempers US hints that Beijing and Washington are preparing for the ‘last round’ of trade talks

  • Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will head to Washington next week for the 11th round of talks to end the trade war that has hit the global economy for almost a year
  • White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders suggests meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is closer than ever
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 6:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 6:13pm, 3 May, 2019

