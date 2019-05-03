Intel, the world’s second-largest chip maker, generates nearly a quarter of its revenue from China. Photo: Reuters
US chip makers cautiously look past tariff woes amid lingering soft demand
- Major US chip companies have moved on from trade war worries that had weighed heavily on business last year
- Soft orders seen continuing as China works through a glut of supply stretching back to last year
Topic | US-China trade war
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in Beijing this week. Photos: EPA
China tempers US hints that Beijing and Washington are preparing for the ‘last round’ of trade talks
- Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will head to Washington next week for the 11th round of talks to end the trade war that has hit the global economy for almost a year
- White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders suggests meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping is closer than ever
