Huawei is facing US charges of bank fraud and sanctions violations. Photo: Reuters
Huawei will fight US efforts to disqualify its lead lawyer in bank fraud and sanctions case
- The US government did not make public why it is seeking to remove James Cole, a former deputy attorney general in the Obama administration
- ‘We have seen no facts from the government that would justify disqualifying him and denying Huawei its constitutional rights,’ the company says
Huawei has been charged in two sets of indictments with nearly two dozen counts of stealing trade secrets, violating economic sanctions and concealing its Iran business dealings via an unofficial subsidiary. Photo: AFP
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was under secret US surveillance, US fraud hearing told
- US authorities plan to use covertly gathered information in case charging the company with violating Iran sanctions
- The US government obtained the information via ‘electronic surveillance and physical search’, but gave no details
