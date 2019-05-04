Washington recognises Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president but he has been unable to unseat leader Nicolas Maduro. Photo: AFP
Why the United States is taking aim at China as crisis engulfs Venezuela
- Washington accuses Beijing of propping up a dictator in its traditional backyard, concerns that raise risks for Chinese investors, observers say
- Research shows China has stepped up its investments and support for Venezuela even as other countries have tried to pull out
Topic | Venezuela
Washington recognises Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president but he has been unable to unseat leader Nicolas Maduro. Photo: AFP
Venezuelan security forces used Chinese-built armoured personnel carriers against anti-government protests in Caracas. Photo: AFP
Venezuela sends in China-built ‘Rhinoceros’ vehicles to quell anti-government protests
- Military equipment part of a range that Beijing has sold to Caracas, its biggest Latin American customer
Topic | Venezuelan crisis
Venezuelan security forces used Chinese-built armoured personnel carriers against anti-government protests in Caracas. Photo: AFP