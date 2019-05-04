Channels

President Donald Trump says China and the US are “getting close to a very historic, monumental deal”. Photo: The Washington Post
Diplomacy

US-China trade talks going ‘very well’, Donald Trump tells reporters

  • Two sides are ‘getting close to a very historic deal’, president says after latest negotiations in Beijing
  • Next round of talks set to start in Washington on Wednesday
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 2:19pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 2:35pm, 4 May, 2019

China is desperately struggling to fill a market gap that could see as many as 200 million pigs lost to disease or slaughter, according to a study from Rabobank. Photo: Reuters
Global Economy

China’s African swine fever outbreak and US trade war combine to create perfect storm for Chinese economy

  • Beijing placed 50-70 per cent tariffs on US pork imports to punish farm states that support US President Donald Trump
  • But with African swine fever threatening 200 million pigs, the biggest consumer of pork in the world is facing a shortage as demand and prices rise
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Chad Bray  

Published: 8:00pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 1:26am, 4 May, 2019

China is desperately struggling to fill a market gap that could see as many as 200 million pigs lost to disease or slaughter, according to a study from Rabobank. Photo: Reuters
