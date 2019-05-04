President Donald Trump says China and the US are “getting close to a very historic, monumental deal”. Photo: The Washington Post
US-China trade talks going ‘very well’, Donald Trump tells reporters
- Two sides are ‘getting close to a very historic deal’, president says after latest negotiations in Beijing
- Next round of talks set to start in Washington on Wednesday
Topic | US-China trade war
China is desperately struggling to fill a market gap that could see as many as 200 million pigs lost to disease or slaughter, according to a study from Rabobank. Photo: Reuters
China’s African swine fever outbreak and US trade war combine to create perfect storm for Chinese economy
- Beijing placed 50-70 per cent tariffs on US pork imports to punish farm states that support US President Donald Trump
- But with African swine fever threatening 200 million pigs, the biggest consumer of pork in the world is facing a shortage as demand and prices rise
Topic | China economy
