The Republic of Congo owes state-owned Chinese entities and other creditors more than US$9 billion. Photo: AFP
China agrees to restructure Congo Republic’s debt, African nation says
- Deal was reached in Beijing last week, Congolese government spokesman Thierry Moungalla says
- Restructuring was a prerequisite of possible bailout from the International Monetary Fund
The Republic of Congo is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Photo: AFP
