Donald Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters in the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump’s claim China wants to join a new nuclear arms control treaty met with scepticism
- US President says China ‘very much would like’ to be part of three-way deal with Russia and America after telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin
- Observers pour cold water over claims and point out that Beijing is reluctant to limit its deterrent capacity
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at a news conference after their meeting in Helsinki in July. Photo: Reuters
