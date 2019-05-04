Channels

Donald Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters in the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s claim China wants to join a new nuclear arms control treaty met with scepticism

  • US President says China ‘very much would like’ to be part of three-way deal with Russia and America after telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin
  • Observers pour cold water over claims and point out that Beijing is reluctant to limit its deterrent capacity
Topic |   China military
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 7:07pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 7:07pm, 4 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at a news conference after their meeting in Helsinki in July. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discuss Mueller report, North Korea, Venezuela and three-way nuclear deal with China

  • US president says he has ‘already spoken’ to Beijing and they ‘very much would like to be a part of’ nuclear accord
  • Phone conversation between leaders also touched on special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in 2016 US presidential election
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:14am, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 3:21am, 4 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at a news conference after their meeting in Helsinki in July. Photo: Reuters
