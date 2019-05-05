Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese coastguard and fishing vessels have been increasingly active in the disputed waters. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Beijing’s blurred lines between military and non-military shipping in South China Sea could raise risk of flashpoint

  • Increasing deployment of coastguard and fishing vessels in disputed waters risks undermining regional stability
  • China’s construction of dual-use facilities ‘muddies the waters’ and increases concern among neighbouring countries which have their own claims
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Published: 2:00pm, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese coastguard and fishing vessels have been increasingly active in the disputed waters. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tries to smooth over South China Sea tensions in meeting with China’s Xi Jinping

  • Philippine leader seeks to set differences aside and pledges support for belt and road plans as he meets Chinese counterpart
Topic |   Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 8:00pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.