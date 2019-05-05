Chinese coastguard and fishing vessels have been increasingly active in the disputed waters. Photo: AP
Beijing’s blurred lines between military and non-military shipping in South China Sea could raise risk of flashpoint
- Increasing deployment of coastguard and fishing vessels in disputed waters risks undermining regional stability
- China’s construction of dual-use facilities ‘muddies the waters’ and increases concern among neighbouring countries which have their own claims
Topic | South China Sea
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tries to smooth over South China Sea tensions in meeting with China’s Xi Jinping
- Philippine leader seeks to set differences aside and pledges support for belt and road plans as he meets Chinese counterpart
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
