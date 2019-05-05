Illustration by SCMP
Can China really take the high road with its big, bold infrastructure plan?
- Amid growing criticism of his belt and road plan, Chinese president says he wants it to be ‘anchored by international standards and norms’, but Beijing’s big promises are nothing new, analysts say
- The difficulty is finding a set of standards that keeps Western nations happy but can be realistically applied in developing nations
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Xi Jinping walks on stage to deliver his speech. Photo: EPA-EFE
Belt and road delegates welcome Xi Jinping’s pledges, but now they want action to back them up
- Chinese president promised to open up economy and work with other countries, but one diplomat said these were ‘largely the same’ as previous pledges
