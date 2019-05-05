North Korea conducts a “strike drill” on the weekend. Photo: KCNA
North Korea weapons tests ‘a warning to Donald Trump’ to restart nuclear talks
- Kim Jong-un supervises launch of multiple guided weapons into Sea of Japan
- Kim is growing impatient at lack of progress on negotiations with US, analysts say
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center left, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walk together before their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
Ahead of talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, North Korea ramps up pressure on the US, asking Mike Pompeo to step aside in future nuclear negotiations
- After test-firing a mysterious new weapon, country’s foreign ministry asks that ‘reckless’ Pompeo be replaced during talks
