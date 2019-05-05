Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korea conducts a “strike drill” on the weekend. Photo: KCNA
Diplomacy

North Korea weapons tests ‘a warning to Donald Trump’ to restart nuclear talks

  • Kim Jong-un supervises launch of multiple guided weapons into Sea of Japan
  • Kim is growing impatient at lack of progress on negotiations with US, analysts say
Topic |   North Korea nuclear crisis
SCMP

Laura Zhou  

Liu Zhen  

Published: 7:10pm, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 7:10pm, 5 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korea conducts a “strike drill” on the weekend. Photo: KCNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center left, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walk together before their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
East Asia

Ahead of talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, North Korea ramps up pressure on the US, asking Mike Pompeo to step aside in future nuclear negotiations

  • After test-firing a mysterious new weapon, country’s foreign ministry asks that ‘reckless’ Pompeo be replaced during talks
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Associated Press  

The Washington Post  

Kyodo  

Published: 7:53pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:52pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center left, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walk together before their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: Korea News Service via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.