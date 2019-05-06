Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese stock markets tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump said on Twitter said the US would increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

‘Is it fake news?’: China censors Trump’s US$200 billion tariff tweets

  • Mainstream and social media silent on US president’s unexpected reaction to trade talks between China and US moving ‘too slowly’
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Cissy Zhou  

He Huifeng  

Published: 5:29pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 5:28pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese stock markets tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump said on Twitter said the US would increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Trump tweets lead to biggest daily loss in China stocks in three years

  • Donald Trump threatens to increase 10 per cent China tariffs to 25 per cent on Friday
  • Traders ignore better-than-expected April Caixin services PMI after surprise Trump tweet
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Azar Zaidi  

Published: 9:04am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 5:28pm, 6 May, 2019

Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Azar Zaidi  

Published: 9:04am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 5:28pm, 6 May, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.