Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

USS Preble was one of two guided-missile destroyers that took part in a US freedom of navigation exercise in the South China Sea on Monday. Photo: US Marine Corps
Diplomacy

Beijing ‘warns off’ US warships in South China Sea as tensions rise

  • China’s foreign ministry says it is ‘strongly dissatisfied’ after Washington admits sailing two destroyers through disputed waterway
  • PLA Navy says it will take ‘all necessary measures’ to safeguard nation’s sovereignty
Topic |   US-China relations
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 9:00pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

USS Preble was one of two guided-missile destroyers that took part in a US freedom of navigation exercise in the South China Sea on Monday. Photo: US Marine Corps
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.