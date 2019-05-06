USS Preble was one of two guided-missile destroyers that took part in a US freedom of navigation exercise in the South China Sea on Monday. Photo: US Marine Corps
Beijing ‘warns off’ US warships in South China Sea as tensions rise
- China’s foreign ministry says it is ‘strongly dissatisfied’ after Washington admits sailing two destroyers through disputed waterway
- PLA Navy says it will take ‘all necessary measures’ to safeguard nation’s sovereignty
Topic | US-China relations
USS Preble was one of two guided-missile destroyers that took part in a US freedom of navigation exercise in the South China Sea on Monday. Photo: US Marine Corps