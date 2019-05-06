Taiwanese presidential hopeful Terry Gou addresses criticism in Taipei on Monday after a trip to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Recognise Taiwan’s title and then we’ll talk, billionaire Terry Gou tells Beijing
- Presidential hopeful takes a stand on ‘Republic of China’ after critics question his sovereignty credentials
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwanese presidential hopeful Terry Gou addresses criticism in Taipei on Monday after a trip to the United States. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan’s richest man Terry Gou has caused a storm after dismissing his wife’s concerns about his presidential bid with a sexist remark. Photo: Reuters
Foxconn tycoon’s bid for Taiwan presidency hits feminist storm
- Terry Gou reveals his wife has left him over his move into politics
- Dismisses her opposition with sexist remark
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s richest man Terry Gou has caused a storm after dismissing his wife’s concerns about his presidential bid with a sexist remark. Photo: Reuters