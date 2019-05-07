Channels

Foxconn chairman Terry Gou at a news conference in Taipei on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

US creating own supply chain for new battle with China after trade war ends, Foxconn chief Terry Gou says

  • ‘Avalanche’ of openings on mainland to push US ‘to do all it can to establish a supply chain of its own’, Taiwanese presidential candidate says
  • Beijing and Washington to keep up competition for top tech, especially in artificial intelligence
Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 4:00am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 7 May, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He with US President Donald Trump inside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in April. Photo: EPA
Global Economy

China still ‘preparing’ delegation for US trip despite Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs

  • US President said he will increase punitive tariffs on US$200 billion of imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on Friday in a tweet posted on Sunday
  • Liu He could depart Beijing on Thursday, three days later than previously scheduled, and leave Washington a day later, says a source
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:41pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 1:55am, 7 May, 2019

