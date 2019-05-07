US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods just as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington. Photo: AFP
From Huawei charges to new tariff threats from Donald Trump: jolts keep buffeting US-China trade talks
- Mixed messages and the appearance of US disconnect have been the norm during the months of up-and-down negotiations
- ‘When Trump pays attention, it tends to throw a monkey wrench in the works,’ a US analyst says
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods just as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington. Photo: AFP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks while they line up for a group photo in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
US to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, Robert Lighthizer says, accusing Beijing of back-pedalling on trade commitments
- US negotiators recommending increasing tariffs to 25 per cent if agreement not reached by Friday
- Delegation from China will be in Washington from Thursday to continue talks; Vice-Premier Liu He expected to attend
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks while they line up for a group photo in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters