After a day of stock market convulsions as China digested news of Donald Trump’s latest trade threat, state media gave the leadership’s response. Picture: Xinhua
Diplomacy

‘Do not even think about it’: Beijing refuses to give in to Trump’s latest threat on trade tariffs

  • Official opinion in state media suggests US could be pushing for more from talks
  • Defiant Beijing says effect of increased tariffs would be ‘manageable and foreseeable’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 1:47pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 1:47pm, 7 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods just as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

From Huawei charges to new tariff threats from Donald Trump: jolts keep buffeting US-China trade talks

  • Mixed messages and the appearance of US disconnect have been the norm during the months of up-and-down negotiations
  • ‘When Trump pays attention, it tends to throw a monkey wrench in the works,’ a US analyst says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 9:34am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 11:01am, 7 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods just as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington. Photo: AFP
