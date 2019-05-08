Police patrol a night food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in June 2017. Photo: AFP
China slams US for trying to deprive Beijing of UN forum seat over Uygur detentions in Xinjiang
- US diplomat says China’s treatment of Uygurs should be factor in deciding on membership to UN forum tasked with protecting indigenous people worldwide
- Despite US appeal, candidate Zhang Xiaoan was elected to 16-member forum along with four representatives from Burundi, Namibia, Denmark and Russia
Nur Bekri was one of the highest ranking Uygur officials in China. Photo: AFP
One of China’s most senior Uygur officials to face trial on corruption charges
- Nur Bekri is accused of taking bribes and abusing his power and has already been expelled from the Communist Party
