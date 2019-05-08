Channels

Police patrol a night food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in June 2017. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China slams US for trying to deprive Beijing of UN forum seat over Uygur detentions in Xinjiang

  • US diplomat says China’s treatment of Uygurs should be factor in deciding on membership to UN forum tasked with protecting indigenous people worldwide
  • Despite US appeal, candidate Zhang Xiaoan was elected to 16-member forum along with four representatives from Burundi, Namibia, Denmark and Russia
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:08am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 4:08am, 8 May, 2019

Nur Bekri was one of the highest ranking Uygur officials in China. Photo: AFP
Politics

One of China’s most senior Uygur officials to face trial on corruption charges

  • Nur Bekri is accused of taking bribes and abusing his power and has already been expelled from the Communist Party
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 8:45pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 10:58pm, 7 May, 2019

