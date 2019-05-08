Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (second from right) returns to Washington this week to continue talks with his US counterparts. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China can keep calm and carry on despite Donald Trump tariff threat, says state media

  • Economy is strong enough to cope with threats and uncertainties, People’s Daily says
  • Raising tariffs is not a solution and Beijing is willing to negotiate for a mutually beneficial outcome, commentaries insist
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 1:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 May, 2019

Vice-Premier Liu He will be in Washington from Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

‘No more concessions’. Why is China playing hardball in trade war talks with the United States?

  • Chinese state media and sources say China will give no more ground in the face of Trump’s tariff threats
  • Liu He’s US trip confirmed for Thursday, and will be shorter than expected
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Wendy Wu  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 2:34pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 7:32pm, 7 May, 2019

