Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
US House of Representatives backs more arms sales to Taiwan
- Capitol Hill fears Beijing’s growing influence and urges Taipei to spend more on arms, calling for the US to carry out ‘regular transfers of defence articles’ to Taiwan
Topic | Taiwan
Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters