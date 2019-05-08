Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The two sides’ refusal to back down raises the prospects that no deal will be reached. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat raises fears that US-China trade talks will unravel as Beijing vows not to cave in

  • With both sides apparently unwilling to back down, investors and economists are worried things will spiral out of control ‘leaving the fish dead and the nets broken’
  • Chinese party heading to Washington for talks but state media reports that Beijing is unwilling to back down in the face of the US president’s threat
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 5:08pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:48pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The two sides’ refusal to back down raises the prospects that no deal will be reached. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.