The two sides’ refusal to back down raises the prospects that no deal will be reached. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat raises fears that US-China trade talks will unravel as Beijing vows not to cave in
- With both sides apparently unwilling to back down, investors and economists are worried things will spiral out of control ‘leaving the fish dead and the nets broken’
- Chinese party heading to Washington for talks but state media reports that Beijing is unwilling to back down in the face of the US president’s threat
Topic | US-China trade war
