Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves for court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou back in court as Canada seeks to fast-track her extradition to US for ‘bank fraud linked to breach of Iran sanctions’
- Meng was arrested in Vancouver at US request on December 1 as she changed planes on her way from Hong Kong to Mexico
- She is accused of defrauding bankers by falsely depicting Huawei’s alleged operations in Iran, in breach of US sanctions
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods just as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington. Photo: AFP
From Huawei charges to new tariff threats from Donald Trump: jolts keep buffeting US-China trade talks
- Mixed messages and the appearance of US disconnect have been the norm during the months of up-and-down negotiations
- ‘When Trump pays attention, it tends to throw a monkey wrench in the works,’ a US analyst says
Topic | US-China trade war
