Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves for court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou back in court as Canada seeks to fast-track her extradition to US for ‘bank fraud linked to breach of Iran sanctions’

  • Meng was arrested in Vancouver at US request on December 1 as she changed planes on her way from Hong Kong to Mexico
  • She is accused of defrauding bankers by falsely depicting Huawei’s alleged operations in Iran, in breach of US sanctions
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 12:58am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 1:45am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves for court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods just as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

From Huawei charges to new tariff threats from Donald Trump: jolts keep buffeting US-China trade talks

  • Mixed messages and the appearance of US disconnect have been the norm during the months of up-and-down negotiations
  • ‘When Trump pays attention, it tends to throw a monkey wrench in the works,’ a US analyst says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 9:34am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 3:14pm, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump threatened to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods just as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume trade talks in Washington. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.