January’s retrial of Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg deepened the diplomatic spat between Beijing and Ottawa. Photo: AFP
Chinese court delays ruling on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s death penalty appeal
- He was sentenced to death in January after a court ruled his 15-year prison sentence for drug smuggling was too lenient
- The resentencing – which Canada called arbitrary and inhumane – followed the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou
Topic | Canada
January’s retrial of Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg deepened the diplomatic spat between Beijing and Ottawa. Photo: AFP