Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Meng Wanzhou arrives home after spending the day in court on Wednesday, ahead of extradition hearings. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei case puts two-way strain on Canada-China business confidence

  • Survey finds Canadian companies hardest hit but Chinese firms operating in Canada also report negative impact
  • Tensions date from arrest of Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   Huawei
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 8:00pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Meng Wanzhou arrives home after spending the day in court on Wednesday, ahead of extradition hearings. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante at the Shanghai auto show. A Lamborghini typically costs more than twice as much in China as it does in Canada, helping spur a massive grey market for such luxury vehicles. Photo: Simon Song
Money & Wealth

Chinese cash fuels vast luxury car money-laundering scheme in Canada, involving thousands of fake buyers

  • Report finds explosion in Canadian grey market worth US$410 million last year
  • More than 4,000 fake buyers help China’s wealthy dodge sales taxes
Topic |   China Society
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 2:38pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 3:53am, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Lamborghini Huracan Performante at the Shanghai auto show. A Lamborghini typically costs more than twice as much in China as it does in Canada, helping spur a massive grey market for such luxury vehicles. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.