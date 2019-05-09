Meng Wanzhou arrives home after spending the day in court on Wednesday, ahead of extradition hearings. Photo: AFP
Huawei case puts two-way strain on Canada-China business confidence
- Survey finds Canadian companies hardest hit but Chinese firms operating in Canada also report negative impact
- Tensions date from arrest of Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante at the Shanghai auto show. A Lamborghini typically costs more than twice as much in China as it does in Canada, helping spur a massive grey market for such luxury vehicles. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese cash fuels vast luxury car money-laundering scheme in Canada, involving thousands of fake buyers
- Report finds explosion in Canadian grey market worth US$410 million last year
- More than 4,000 fake buyers help China’s wealthy dodge sales taxes
