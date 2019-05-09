Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home on Wednesday on her way to court in Vancouver. A GPS tracker can be seen strapped to her ankle. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

No more hoodies and yoga pants for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou. Now she looks like she means business

  • The Huawei CFO looked very different at her latest court appearance, striding through the front door
  • Her power dress and US$995 Manolo Blahniks were a far cry from the casual comfort she previously favoured
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 11:53pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 12:47am, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home on Wednesday on her way to court in Vancouver. A GPS tracker can be seen strapped to her ankle. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves for court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Lawyers for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou blast ‘unlawful’ arrest and ‘corrosive’ remarks by Donald Trump as they say US extradition case should be thrown out

  • Meng was arrested in Canada at US request on suspicion of defrauding bankers by falsely depicting Huawei’s alleged operations in Iran, breaching US sanctions
  • Her lawyers say that she was deprived of her Canadian Charter rights and that Trump’s remarks on the case have made a trial impossible
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 12:58am, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves for court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.