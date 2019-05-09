Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home on Wednesday on her way to court in Vancouver. A GPS tracker can be seen strapped to her ankle. Photo: AFP
No more hoodies and yoga pants for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou. Now she looks like she means business
- The Huawei CFO looked very different at her latest court appearance, striding through the front door
- Her power dress and US$995 Manolo Blahniks were a far cry from the casual comfort she previously favoured
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves her home on Wednesday on her way to court in Vancouver. A GPS tracker can be seen strapped to her ankle. Photo: AFP
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves for court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Lawyers for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou blast ‘unlawful’ arrest and ‘corrosive’ remarks by Donald Trump as they say US extradition case should be thrown out
- Meng was arrested in Canada at US request on suspicion of defrauding bankers by falsely depicting Huawei’s alleged operations in Iran, breaching US sanctions
- Her lawyers say that she was deprived of her Canadian Charter rights and that Trump’s remarks on the case have made a trial impossible
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves for court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP