US President Donald Trump is seen in the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says trade war deal with China may still happen after Xi Jinping sent him a ‘beautiful letter’
- The US president told reporters that the letter said ‘Let’s work together, let’s see if we can get something done’
- He attributed his threats to raise tariffs on US$200 billion of imports had helped speed up the reconciliation process
Topic | Donald Trump
Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing. Photo: AP
China lashes out at Donald Trump’s claims it reneged on trade deal and vows to ‘safeguard’ its interests
- Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng says ‘China is committed and has kept its promises, and this has never changed’
- Vows that in response to US tariffs, China will safeguard ‘its legitimate rights and interests’
Topic | US-China trade war
