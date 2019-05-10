Channels

US President Donald Trump is seen in the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says trade war deal with China may still happen after Xi Jinping sent him a ‘beautiful letter’

  • The US president told reporters that the letter said ‘Let’s work together, let’s see if we can get something done’
  • He attributed his threats to raise tariffs on US$200 billion of imports had helped speed up the reconciliation process
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 1:59am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 2:06am, 10 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump is seen in the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing. Photo: AP
China Economy

China lashes out at Donald Trump’s claims it reneged on trade deal and vows to ‘safeguard’ its interests

  • Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng says ‘China is committed and has kept its promises, and this has never changed’
  • Vows that in response to US tariffs, China will safeguard ‘its legitimate rights and interests’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 9:45pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 1:58am, 10 May, 2019

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing. Photo: AP
