Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
China Vice-Premier Liu He ‘came to US against pressure’ to prove Beijing’s sincerity in trade talks
- Beijing’s top trade negotiator says he seeks ‘very candid exchange of views’ with US counterparts
- Talks coincide with US’ tariff increases on Chinese goods, which Donald Trump claims provoked greater urgency from Beijing
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing. Photo: AP
China lashes out at Donald Trump’s claims it reneged on trade deal and vows to ‘safeguard’ its interests
- Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng says ‘China is committed and has kept its promises, and this has never changed’
- Vows that in response to US tariffs, China will safeguard ‘its legitimate rights and interests’
Topic | US-China trade war
