Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China Vice-Premier Liu He ‘came to US against pressure’ to prove Beijing’s sincerity in trade talks

  • Beijing’s top trade negotiator says he seeks ‘very candid exchange of views’ with US counterparts
  • Talks coincide with US’ tariff increases on Chinese goods, which Donald Trump claims provoked greater urgency from Beijing
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 12:50pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 12:58pm, 10 May, 2019

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing. Photo: AP
China Economy

China lashes out at Donald Trump’s claims it reneged on trade deal and vows to ‘safeguard’ its interests

  • Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng says ‘China is committed and has kept its promises, and this has never changed’
  • Vows that in response to US tariffs, China will safeguard ‘its legitimate rights and interests’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 9:45pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 9:41am, 10 May, 2019

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing. Photo: AP
