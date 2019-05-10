Channels

Labourers work in a garment factory in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Why US-China trade war’s latest escalation could be good news for Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam

  • With US tariff hikes on Chinese goods kicking in on Friday, other countries are watching with interest
  • But their gains may not offset an overall negative impact on Asian economies
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 6:55pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 6:55pm, 10 May, 2019

The decline was a surprise, with analysts having expected a 3 per cent increase in exports, according to a Bloomberg survey. Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s exports suffer surprise fall in April amid heightened trade war tensions with United States

  • Exports dropped by 2.7 per cent in April, countering a 14.2 per cent rise in March and an economic growth rate of 6.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
  • US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the 10 per cent levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods would increase to 25 per cent this week
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 12:39pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 May, 2019

