US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that trade talks with China were ‘congenial’ after raising tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports. Photo: EPA
Trump tweets: No need to rush to a trade deal with China
- US President Donald Trump takes to Twitter after raising tariffs on Chinese products
- Tells farmers revenue will be used to buy their products for humanitarian aid
Topic | US-China trade war
Labourers work in a garment factory in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Why US-China trade war’s latest escalation could be good news for Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam
- With US tariff hikes on Chinese goods kicking in on Friday, other countries are watching with interest
- But their gains may not offset an overall negative impact on Asian economies
