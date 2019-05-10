Channels

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that trade talks with China were ‘congenial’ after raising tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Trump tweets: No need to rush to a trade deal with China

  • US President Donald Trump takes to Twitter after raising tariffs on Chinese products
  • Tells farmers revenue will be used to buy their products for humanitarian aid
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 8:23pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 8:23pm, 10 May, 2019

Labourers work in a garment factory in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Why US-China trade war’s latest escalation could be good news for Brazil, Mexico and Vietnam

  • With US tariff hikes on Chinese goods kicking in on Friday, other countries are watching with interest
  • But their gains may not offset an overall negative impact on Asian economies
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 6:55pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 6:55pm, 10 May, 2019

