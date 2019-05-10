The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank raised US$2.5 billion from its inaugural bond sale in London on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank raises US$2.5 billion from bond sale in London
- British capital, US dollar ‘made sense’ for first issue, but lender will consider local currency issuances elsewhere in the world in the future, president says
- Inaugural sale attracts more than US$4.4 billion in orders from over 90 bidders
