Skirmishing between US President Donald Trump and possible Democratic challengers for 2020 has started and former US vice-president Joe Biden has taken swipes at China. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

As US elections near and trade war rages on, analysts say China card cannot be played to anyone’s advantage

  • China policy and fiery rhetoric about tariffs are not the preserve of Republicans
  • Analysts worry that trade negotiations could be dragged along the road to 2020
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 9:38pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 9:38pm, 10 May, 2019

Skirmishing between US President Donald Trump and possible Democratic challengers for 2020 has started and former US vice-president Joe Biden has taken swipes at China. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association annual meeting on Friday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘I’m a young, vibrant man,’ Donald Trump, 72, says in fresh attack on 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden, 76

  • Biden and Bernie Sanders, 77, are leading the field of candidates seeking next year’s Democratic Party nomination
  • Of the 20 Democrats in the running, 10 are under age 50, with three of those half Biden’s age or younger
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:11am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:01am, 27 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association annual meeting on Friday. Photo: AFP
