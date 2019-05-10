Skirmishing between US President Donald Trump and possible Democratic challengers for 2020 has started and former US vice-president Joe Biden has taken swipes at China. Photo: AFP
As US elections near and trade war rages on, analysts say China card cannot be played to anyone’s advantage
- China policy and fiery rhetoric about tariffs are not the preserve of Republicans
- Analysts worry that trade negotiations could be dragged along the road to 2020
Topic | US-China trade war
Skirmishing between US President Donald Trump and possible Democratic challengers for 2020 has started and former US vice-president Joe Biden has taken swipes at China. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association annual meeting on Friday. Photo: AFP
‘I’m a young, vibrant man,’ Donald Trump, 72, says in fresh attack on 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden, 76
- Biden and Bernie Sanders, 77, are leading the field of candidates seeking next year’s Democratic Party nomination
- Of the 20 Democrats in the running, 10 are under age 50, with three of those half Biden’s age or younger
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association annual meeting on Friday. Photo: AFP