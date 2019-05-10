Chinese media companies have been given strict instructions on what they can and cannot say about the trade war. Photo: Ricky Wong
Chinese media told to toe party line on trade war coverage, insiders say
- Companies allowed to publish only comments made by commerce and foreign ministry spokespeople, news editor says
- Beijing does not want to deliver ‘an overly nationalistic message’, person says
Topic | US-China trade war
