Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is greeted by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as he arrives for trade talks in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
No deal! US-China trade war talks come to surprisingly early end on Friday
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said negotiations had ended for the day but still characterised them as constructive
- Hanging over the talks were an additional increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, which took effect at 12:01am
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
China vows to implement ‘necessary countermeasures’ in response to Donald Trump’s US tariff increase
- Increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods was threatened by the US president in a tweet on Sunday
- Vice-Premier Liu He is in Washington for the 11th round of talks, but left a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after less than 90 minutes
