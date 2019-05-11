Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is greeted by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as he arrives for trade talks in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

No deal! US-China trade war talks come to surprisingly early end on Friday

  • US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said negotiations had ended for the day but still characterised them as constructive
  • Hanging over the talks were an additional increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, which took effect at 12:01am
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Robert Delaney  

Published: 12:37am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 1:07am, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is greeted by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as he arrives for trade talks in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
China Economy

China vows to implement ‘necessary countermeasures’ in response to Donald Trump’s US tariff increase

  • Increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods was threatened by the US president in a tweet on Sunday
  • Vice-Premier Liu He is in Washington for the 11th round of talks, but left a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer after less than 90 minutes
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 12:00pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 11:18pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He leaves the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.