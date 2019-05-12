Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US and other nations are challenging China’s efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AFP
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

How China’s military upgrade and trade tensions are challenging the US in Indo-Pacific

  • Ankit Panda writes that while a bilateral clash is not inevitable, China’s military modernisation at a time of trade anxiety is challenging US goals of Indo-Pacific dominance
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 5:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US and other nations are challenging China’s efforts to dominate the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that trade talks with China were ‘congenial’ after raising tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Donald Trump tweets: No need to rush to a trade deal with China

  • US president takes to Twitter after raising tariffs on Chinese products
  • Tells farmers revenue will be used to buy their products for humanitarian aid
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 8:23pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 10:13pm, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that trade talks with China were ‘congenial’ after raising tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.