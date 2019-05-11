China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says the trade war talks will continue in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Vice-Premier Liu He says ‘small setbacks’ will not derail trade war talks
- Despite ending without a deal, Beijing’s lead negotiator describes latest talks in Washington as ‘constructive’, says next round will be held in Beijing
- In candid interview, Liu outlines differences between the two sides but rejects allegations China reneged on earlier commitments
Topic | US-China trade war
US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (left) and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are seen outside the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington on Friday. Photo: AP
No resolution as US-China trade war talks end and Beijing delegation reportedly prepares to leave Washington
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said negotiations had concluded for the day but still characterised them as constructive
- After raising tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports, USTR warns of new tariffs on another US$300 billion
