The Arctic has become “an arena of global power and competition”, according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Xinhua
Could the Arctic chill US-China relations still further?
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns against Beijing’s ‘aggressive behaviour’ in polar region
- But observers say the US is overestimating the threat from China, which is more interested in scientific research than military matters
Topic | US-China relations
A soldier holds a machine gun as he patrols the Russian northern military base on Kotelny Island, beyond the Arctic Circle on April 3. Photo: AFP
‘Entitled to exactly nothing’: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns China and Russia against aggression in Arctic
- Pompeo says China’s attempts to inject itself into the region’s affairs by pushing infrastructure projects and commercial investments must be checked
- Chinese Arctic affairs representative Gao Feng dismisses warning, says countries should be free do deal with China as they wish
