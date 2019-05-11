Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says there are three main differences between China and the United States in the trade talks. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

This ‘may be the start of the long haul’ in crossing the US-China trade divide

  • Washington and Beijing remain far apart on core issues and will alternate between conflict and talks, observers say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 8:18pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 9:03pm, 11 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he intended to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Beijing threatens to respond to US after Donald Trump repeats plan to keep trade war tariffs in place

  • US president accuses Beijing of attempting to negotiate with his political opponents to avoid having to make concessions
  • Trump tweets a day before Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is to arrive in Washington for trade talks
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 9:33pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 12:47pm, 9 May, 2019

