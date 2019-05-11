Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He says there are three main differences between China and the United States in the trade talks. Photo: Bloomberg
This ‘may be the start of the long haul’ in crossing the US-China trade divide
- Washington and Beijing remain far apart on core issues and will alternate between conflict and talks, observers say
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he intended to raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 per cent. Photo: AFP
Beijing threatens to respond to US after Donald Trump repeats plan to keep trade war tariffs in place
- US president accuses Beijing of attempting to negotiate with his political opponents to avoid having to make concessions
- Trump tweets a day before Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is to arrive in Washington for trade talks
