Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump has targeted China since Day 1 of his presidential campaign. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s views on trade agreements have been consistently negative

  • In latest tweet, Trump tells companies that the easiest way to avoid tariffs is to produce their goods in US
  • Trump’s views on some issues have evolved over the years, but not so much on trade
Topic |   US-China trade war
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:42am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 1:41am, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump has targeted China since Day 1 of his presidential campaign. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A directive from US Customs and Border Protection carved out an exclusion to the tariff increase for firms that bought goods before Friday, even if they arrived at American docks or airports after the tariff rise. Photo: AP
China Economy

As US-China trade war tariffs strike, ships at sea are safe but ‘blackmail’ mood sours at Chinese docks

  • Cargo already bound for the US will not attract the new 25 per cent tariff, provided the importer can prove the goods were bought before Friday
  • US President Donald Trump followed through with his threat to increase the levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

He Huifeng  

Sidney Leng  

Published: 7:14pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 4:23am, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A directive from US Customs and Border Protection carved out an exclusion to the tariff increase for firms that bought goods before Friday, even if they arrived at American docks or airports after the tariff rise. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.