US President Donald Trump has targeted China since Day 1 of his presidential campaign. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s views on trade agreements have been consistently negative
- In latest tweet, Trump tells companies that the easiest way to avoid tariffs is to produce their goods in US
- Trump’s views on some issues have evolved over the years, but not so much on trade
A directive from US Customs and Border Protection carved out an exclusion to the tariff increase for firms that bought goods before Friday, even if they arrived at American docks or airports after the tariff rise. Photo: AP
As US-China trade war tariffs strike, ships at sea are safe but ‘blackmail’ mood sours at Chinese docks
- Cargo already bound for the US will not attract the new 25 per cent tariff, provided the importer can prove the goods were bought before Friday
- US President Donald Trump followed through with his threat to increase the levy on US$200 billion of Chinese goods
