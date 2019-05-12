Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has plenty of work to do if she is to win a second term next year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Can Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen win over the doubters in her own party?
- Island’s leader has faced a lack of confidence since the Democratic Progressive Party’s poor showing in last year’s local elections
- Winning a second term depends on her persuading voters and her party that she has learned from her mistakes
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
US House of Representatives backs defence support for Taiwan
- Capitol Hill hardens US stance on China and urges Taipei to spend more on arms
- Beijing says Washington must avoid doing ‘serious harm’ to cooperation efforts
Topic | Taiwan
