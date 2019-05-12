Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has plenty of work to do if she is to win a second term next year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Can Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen win over the doubters in her own party?

  • Island’s leader has faced a lack of confidence since the Democratic Progressive Party’s poor showing in last year’s local elections
  • Winning a second term depends on her persuading voters and her party that she has learned from her mistakes
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:17pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 1:17pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has plenty of work to do if she is to win a second term next year. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US House of Representatives backs defence support for Taiwan

  • Capitol Hill hardens US stance on China and urges Taipei to spend more on arms
  • Beijing says Washington must avoid doing ‘serious harm’ to cooperation efforts
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:06pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 5:45pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Developments in the House of Representatives reveal a tougher US stance on China and Washington’s shifting relationship with Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.