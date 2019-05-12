Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration by SCMP
Diplomacy

Beyond the China-US trade war: what next for the world’s two giants?

  • Even with a tariffs ceasefire, Beijing and Washington appear destined for decades of rivalry
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jane Cai

Jane Cai  

Published: 10:00pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 10:10pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration by SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.