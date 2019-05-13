White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that there was still time to negotiate. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chances ‘pretty good’ that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet at G20 summit next month in Japan: White House aide
- White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says ‘no concrete, definite plans yet’ for future negotiations
- China has invited Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to Beijing
Topic | US-China trade war
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday that there was still time to negotiate. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump said China was waiting for a “very weak” Democrat in the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump warns China to reach a trade deal now, or face a ‘far worse’ one if I get re-elected
- US President accuses China of playing for time in the hope he will lose to a ‘very weak’ Democrat in next year’s election
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump said China was waiting for a “very weak” Democrat in the White House. Photo: Bloomberg