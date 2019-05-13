US President Donald Trump again warned China against stalling trade talks until he wins a second term or is deposed by a Democrat. Photo: Reuters
US ‘right where we want to be’, says Donald Trump as trade deal remains elusive
- President insists tariffs on Chinese goods keep onus on Beijing to agree a deal
- He vows to protect US farmers against possible countermeasures from China
There is concern among China’s liberal elite that China and the US are on a collision course if they do not adjust their policies. Photo: Alamy
China’s doves urge Beijing to find common ground with Washington
- While stopping short of direct criticism of current policy, party liberals are calling for review and change
- They include many descendants of the country’s revolutionary leaders
