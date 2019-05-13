Channels

A People’s Daily article says China has no intention of replacing and changing the US, but Washington should not try to alter and block the country’s development. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China’s official party mouthpiece warns US it risks making ‘mistake after mistake’ in trade war

  • Front-page editorial in People’s Daily says Beijing wants to settle its differences with the US, but warns it will not change its system and can weather a lengthy stand-off
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Published: 7:30pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:57pm, 13 May, 2019

Donald Trump recently accused China of trying to alter the terms of the deal between the two sides. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump warns China it will be ‘hurt very badly’ if it doesn’t reach a trade deal quickly

  • US President’s latest flurry of tweets includes warning to Beijing not to retaliate after he raised tariffs on Chinese imports
  • Trump dismisses concerns that American consumers will pay more, arguing businesses can buy from ‘non-tariffed countries’ instead
Teddy Ng

Published: 7:49pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 7:49pm, 13 May, 2019

