A People’s Daily article says China has no intention of replacing and changing the US, but Washington should not try to alter and block the country’s development. Photo: AP
China’s official party mouthpiece warns US it risks making ‘mistake after mistake’ in trade war
- Front-page editorial in People’s Daily says Beijing wants to settle its differences with the US, but warns it will not change its system and can weather a lengthy stand-off
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump recently accused China of trying to alter the terms of the deal between the two sides. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump warns China it will be ‘hurt very badly’ if it doesn’t reach a trade deal quickly
- US President’s latest flurry of tweets includes warning to Beijing not to retaliate after he raised tariffs on Chinese imports
- Trump dismisses concerns that American consumers will pay more, arguing businesses can buy from ‘non-tariffed countries’ instead
