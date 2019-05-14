US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he hasn’t made a decision on whether to subject all Chinese imports to US tariffs
- The US president also confirmed that he would be meeting his Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 meetings in Japan at the end of June
- Trump’s tariff remarks came as US trade officials prepared to issue more details about potential new duties
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China vows to fight ‘to the end’ after saying it will raise tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods in trade war escalation
- Ministry of Finance says the move, with duties to rise to ‘25, 20 and 10 per cent’, is a response to ‘unilateralism and trade protectionism’
- Announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s warning that Beijing should not retaliate for US tariff increases
Topic | US-China trade war
