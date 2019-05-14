Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says he hasn’t made a decision on whether to subject all Chinese imports to US tariffs

  • The US president also confirmed that he would be meeting his Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 meetings in Japan at the end of June
  • Trump’s tariff remarks came as US trade officials prepared to issue more details about potential new duties
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 3:49am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 3:49am, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China vows to fight ‘to the end’ after saying it will raise tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods in trade war escalation

  • Ministry of Finance says the move, with duties to rise to ‘25, 20 and 10 per cent’, is a response to ‘unilateralism and trade protectionism’
  • Announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s warning that Beijing should not retaliate for US tariff increases
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Laura Zhou  

Published: 9:07pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 3:17am, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.