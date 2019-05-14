Canadian Michael Kovrig, accused of acting with countryman Michael Spavor to steal state secrets, met diplomats on Monday. Photo: AP
Canadian officials visit former diplomat Michael Kovrig in Chinese custody
- Canada’s foreign ministry complains about ‘arbitrary’ detention of citizens
- Kovrig detained on suspicion of stealing state secrets
January’s retrial of Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg deepened the diplomatic spat between Beijing and Ottawa. Photo: AFP
Chinese court delays ruling on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s death penalty appeal
- He was sentenced to death in January after a court ruled his 15-year prison sentence for drug smuggling was too lenient
- The resentencing – which Canada called arbitrary and inhumane – followed the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou
