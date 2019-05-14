US pork producers say they are losing US$8 per animal because of the dispute with China. Photo: Bloomberg
‘From bad to worse’: tariff-hit US farmers urge Donald Trump to settle trade war
- Calls from agricultural groups to break stalemate through deals with China and Mexico or prioritising markets elsewhere
- Pig farmers push for speedier settlement while soybean farmers have ‘no hope of making any money’
Topic | US-China trade war
US pork producers say they are losing US$8 per animal because of the dispute with China. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China vows to fight ‘to the end’ as it raises tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods in trade war escalation
- Ministry of Finance says the move, with duties to rise to ‘25, 20 and 10 per cent’, is a response to ‘unilateralism and trade protectionism’
- Announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s warning that Beijing should not retaliate for US tariff increases
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (centre) in Washington last week for trade talks. Photo: EPA-EFE