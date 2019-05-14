Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday. Photo: AP
China-Russia relations are unrivalled, Beijing warns before US’ Mike Pompeo meets Vladimir Putin
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says ties with Russia ‘not vulnerable to interference’ as he meets counterpart Sergei Lavrov and the Russian president
- US Secretary of State to discuss ‘full range of bilateral and multilateral challenges’ with Lavrov and Putin on Tuesday
Topic | Russia
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Monday. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have pledged to further improve bilateral ties. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia forge stronger Eurasian economic ties as Vladimir Putin gets behind Xi Jinping’s belt and road plan in face of US hostility
- Vladimir Putin gets behind Beijing’s massive infrastructure initiative as rivalries grow with the United States
Topic | Belt and Road: 2019 Forum
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have pledged to further improve bilateral ties. Photo: Reuters