Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu Li-luan, now seeking the KMT candidacy for a run at the Taiwanese presidency next year, is keen to rekindle the friendship Ma Ying-jeou enjoyed with Beijing a decade ago. Photo: CNA
Diplomacy

Taiwanese presidential hopeful Eric Chu Li-luan says KMT will end Tsai’s confrontation with Beijing

  • Former New Taipei mayor takes Ma Ying-jeou era as blueprint for ties with Beijing
  • Analysts say Chu’s hopes for Xi Jinping summit send an ‘amicable message’
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 6:21pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 6:22pm, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu Li-luan, now seeking the KMT candidacy for a run at the Taiwanese presidency next year, is keen to rekindle the friendship Ma Ying-jeou enjoyed with Beijing a decade ago. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Terry Gou said his success in business made him the best candidate to lead Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Foxconn’s Terry Gou: I want to be Taiwan’s president, not running mate

  • Tycoon says he is the most qualified to be the island’s leader and is ‘not the deputy type of person’
  • He faces stiff competition in primaries to select the Kuomintang challenger to Tsai Ing-wen
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Published: 6:00pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 13 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Terry Gou said his success in business made him the best candidate to lead Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.