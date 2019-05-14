Former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu Li-luan, now seeking the KMT candidacy for a run at the Taiwanese presidency next year, is keen to rekindle the friendship Ma Ying-jeou enjoyed with Beijing a decade ago. Photo: CNA
Taiwanese presidential hopeful Eric Chu Li-luan says KMT will end Tsai’s confrontation with Beijing
- Former New Taipei mayor takes Ma Ying-jeou era as blueprint for ties with Beijing
- Analysts say Chu’s hopes for Xi Jinping summit send an ‘amicable message’
Foxconn’s Terry Gou: I want to be Taiwan’s president, not running mate
- Tycoon says he is the most qualified to be the island’s leader and is ‘not the deputy type of person’
- He faces stiff competition in primaries to select the Kuomintang challenger to Tsai Ing-wen
