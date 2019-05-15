Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China to put soft power on show as ‘clash of civilisations’ debate comes back to life

  • Beijing to champion ‘charms of Asian’ societies as tensions rise with Washington
  • Conference comes after senior US official described strategic competition with China as ‘a fight with a really different civilisation and a different ideology’
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng  

Liu Zhen  

Published: 6:00am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 2:03pm, 15 May, 2019

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un pictured in Vietnam shortly before talks collapsed. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s trade war and souring relations with North Korea hamper China’s efforts to reach out to its neighbours

  • Efforts to improve relations with Japan and South Korea face additional hurdles while resolving the dispute with the US is the top priority
Topic |   Donald Trump
Catherine Wong  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Published: 10:15pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 15 May, 2019

